Liverpool have eased their midfield headache slightly after signing Wataru Endo from Stuttgart, but they still have some creases to iron out before the transfer window closes. After missing out on signing both Moisés Caicedo and long-term target Roméo Lavia, the Reds had to swiftly return to the drawing board as they scramble to plug the gaps left by their summer exodus.

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and James Milner all departed, leaving Liverpool without experience in the No.6 role. Endo will be a welcome signing for the Reds but they are still scouring the market for extra recruits. In the process, Jurgen Klopp and co have re-registered their interest in Kalvin Phillips, who is in far from an ideal situation at Manchester City.

The 27-year-old joined the Premier League champions last summer on a hefty six-year contract but he has seriously struggled to establish himself under Pep Guardiola. During his debut season, Phillips made just 12 league appearances and had to settle for brief cameos most of the time. He has also been an unused substitute in all four of City’s matches so far this term.

Liverpool have revisited their pursuit of Phillips and, according to talkSPORT, they are now considering making a move for him after ‘adding him to their shortlist.’ The midfielder is apparently eager to fight for his place at City but the Reds ‘could test the player’s resolve’ with an offer this summer.

TEAMtalk has also reported that City ‘are open’ to Phillips leaving the club this summer. A potential transfer fee hasn’t been mentioned but Transfermarkt currently value the former Leeds United man at €32 million (£27m). City paid around £42m for him last year.