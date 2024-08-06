Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: Finding his successor will prove to be an nigh-on impossible task.

Liverpool’s star man Mohamed Salah has entered the final year of his deal but his perfect replacement has already moved clubs this summer.

When the Egyptian king finally departs Anfield, it will be a sad day for all Reds fans. So often the man for the big occasion, he has delivered time and time again and always been a consistent figure and a role model for all as he has evolved into a global star.

He also cost just £34.3m back in 2018 and finding a suitable replacement will prove to be an incredibly difficult proposition. However, one perfect player has already moved clubs this summer - Michael Olise who completed a £50m move to Bayern Munich, penning a five-year-deal.

Not only does he play off the right wing, he’s young, fearless, technically brilliant and possesses a left foot that regularly causes chaos. When looking at the elite bracket of players in the wide areas, there are few that could even think about replacing Salah. Yet, there are just two players in Europe who rank in the 95th percentile and above for successful dribbles and non-penalty goals - Olise and Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior: that’s the type of company the Frenchman keeps.

While he is yet to prove himself on the grander stages such as the Champions League, starring in Vincent Kompany’s team with top players all around him shouldn’t prove to be an issue. He has already been the standout performer for the French Olympic team, playing a key role in their run to the final, in which they are favourites to win against Spain. In five games, he’s managed two goals and four assists - producing all manner of crosses and passes and was exceptional in the semi-final against Egypt.

Salah has always been hell-bent on scoring goals rather than creating, but the last few years has seen him improve that part of his game. Olise has often been the opposite and more of a creator but last season’s 10 goals and six assists in 19 games showcased his potential to be a regular scorer as well as creator. And the potential is there to generate ‘Salah-type numbers’ at Bayern next season.

While there are other players who stand out, such as Bukayo Saka, it is unlikely they’d find themselves at Liverpool given the strong club ties he has to Arsenal and other targets such as PSV’s Johan Bakayoko aren’t anywhere near ready. A future move for Olise may not be completely ruled out, but it would be extremely expensive to sign him within the next few years due to his long deal but, as it stands, no other player on the right wing in European football looks more suited to being that figure to replace Liverpool’s star man right now.