Liverpool's priority transfer position 'confirmed' - here are four potential signings

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The biggest revelation about Liverpool’s window has been revealed.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s slow transfer window may finally have a focused priority, according to the latest reports.

With no incomings so far, fans have become impatient when it to comes to potential signings but the Athletic’s latest report claims that the club have finalised priority for the summer window - and it’s the signing of a defensive midfielder - or ‘number six’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to David Ornstein, Liverpool have identified a target in that position. He wrote: ‘Liverpool have now identified a target in that position. It is worth keeping an eye on that situation this week, with Liverpool pursuing a specialist No 6 from outside of the Premier League.’

Jurgen Klopp relied on Wataru Endo for the majority of last season in that role but it looks like his future could be numbered if another player arrives who will be considered a priority for that position. Given all the links we’ve seen from midfielders outside of the Premier League, here’s some potential candidates that the Reds may be pursuing.

Alan Varela

The Porto midfielder, 23, has been one player linked. However, with his deal set to expire in 2028, it is likely that the club will demand a sizeable fee - his buyout clause has been revealed to be £59m (€70m). Averaging a 90% pass success rate a game plus 67 touches and 3.5 long balls per 90 (all three far superior to Endo) he would bring an added quality on the ball and would have more options playing in a better side which would enhance his quality further.

Ederson

Having enjoyed the best season of his career last year, his stock is at an all-time high. A key figure in their Europa League triumph, his energy and all-round game have made him an attractive proposition. Less of a deep-lying playmaker than the other options on the list, the Brazilian is one figure who was strongly linked earlier in the window. While his passing figures are better than Endo’s overall, he also offers a strong defensive quality as well - and could be available for £38m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joshua Kimmich

One of the standout deep-lying midfielders, the 29-year-old boasts almost better numbers than anyone else when it comes to creating from deep. With six assists, an average of 90 touches, 2.6 key passes per game and over three long balls, there’s no one better in that role available. However, there is a worry over his age and whether Liverpool would want to bring someone in who doesn’t fit their age profile but his deal expires next summer and the right fee could prise him away.

Orkun Kökçü

A former Feyenoord favourite for Slot - now at Benfica - he fits the right profile as a young but experienced deep option. Eight assists from deep showcase his passing range as well as 1.9 key passes per90 he averaged last season. A Bola - the Portuguese outlet - has now claimed that the Portuguese club will let the player leave if their asking price of €45m (£38m) is met. His figures were even better under Slot in the Eredivisie, as he managed eight goals, more touches and more key passes the season before joining Benfica.