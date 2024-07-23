Liverpool have already scouted their perfect Virgil van Dijk replacement

Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The Sporting defender has been tipped for a bright future.

Liverpool have already found their Virgil van Dijk replacement - but is he at risk of moving elsewhere?

The future of the Liverpool skipper was brought into question following the Netherlands’ exit from Euro 2024. A late defeat to England left the centre-back in distress and it’s clear he was very emotional in his post-match interview as he said he would consider his club and international future after a break.

Having been a key figure at Anfield since January 2018, fans love the former Southampton and Celtic star. His levels of performance was also incredibly consistent last season with his EFL Cup final display against Chelsea one of his very best across a glittering career in Red. However, there is no hiding from the fact he is 32 and has just one year left on his current deal. Reports have claimed that his contract is a priority but nothing concrete has been relayed as of yet.

If Liverpool are to recruit this summer, centre-back seems an area which could be strengthened. They already possess four senior centre-backs but Diomande would be the perfect foil for the present and future. Forming a strong bond with fellow Liverpool target Goncalo Inacio, both have been linked with exits.