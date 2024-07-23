Liverpool have already scouted their perfect Virgil van Dijk replacement
Liverpool have already found their Virgil van Dijk replacement - but is he at risk of moving elsewhere?
The future of the Liverpool skipper was brought into question following the Netherlands’ exit from Euro 2024. A late defeat to England left the centre-back in distress and it’s clear he was very emotional in his post-match interview as he said he would consider his club and international future after a break.
Having been a key figure at Anfield since January 2018, fans love the former Southampton and Celtic star. His levels of performance was also incredibly consistent last season with his EFL Cup final display against Chelsea one of his very best across a glittering career in Red. However, there is no hiding from the fact he is 32 and has just one year left on his current deal. Reports have claimed that his contract is a priority but nothing concrete has been relayed as of yet.
If Liverpool are to recruit this summer, centre-back seems an area which could be strengthened. They already possess four senior centre-backs but Diomande would be the perfect foil for the present and future. Forming a strong bond with fellow Liverpool target Goncalo Inacio, both have been linked with exits.
In terms of the similarities between Van Dijk and the 20-year-old, the results are intriguing. Across the top seven leagues, only three players rank in the 80th percentile or above for passes completed, forward pass %, defensive duel % and aerial duel %: Van Dijk, Diomande and Feyenoord’s defender Gernot Trauner. Diomande’s duels % win rate and defensive actions were the only metrics to beat Van Dijk but the rest are so closely valued. Given his age, physical make-up and overall quality, he stands as a hugely attractive option for any top club and Liverpool may not be able to secure their man due to interest from multiple other clubs. Manchester United and Newcastle United have both been linked with a move and with the Ivorian having three more years left on his current deal, any signing won’t come cheap. However, while finding a Van Dijk replacement is an unenviable task, Diomande is an exciting proposition for either this summer or the next.
