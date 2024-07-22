Ex-Man Utd & Everton star wants to sign Liverpool player 'desperate to be the best'

AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool could sign off on some players departures as well as new signings this summer.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s transfer dilemmas are piling up this season as they face tricky decisions to make on potential signings as well as exit-linked current players. The Reds have been staring at a transition period since Jurgen Klopp left the club but the suspected major changes are yet to unfold.

Arne Slot has inherited a strong squad from his predecessor but he is working with Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes to bring in his own signings. His first pre-season in charge could also indicate some potential sales, if he decides not to keep certain personnel on the books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One thing fans had aired concerns over was whether the new Liverpool manager would take a similar approach to Klopp in growing the youth players. Last season saw a number of young Reds put themselves on the map, particular Conor Bradley, who is expected to play a key role in the 2024/25 season.

Another young talent who has been turning heads is Jayden Danns. The 18-year-old burst onto the scene last season and many are expecting big things from him at Liverpool as he gets older. Danns dipped his toe into the Premier League action before coming on as a substitute in the Carabao Cup final to help the Reds beat Chelsea to the trophy. Just days later, the forward scored a brace against Southampton in the FA Cup, commanding the headlines and attracting a lot of attention.

At just 18 and with only five senior appearances under his belt, Danns still has a lot to prove before he becomes a regular under Slot. Like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones, the local talent must bide his time. With that being said, it could open the door for a loan move to give him valuable first team experience.

According to TEAMtalk, Wayne Rooney is looking to target his former rivals by signing Danns on loan with Plymouth Argyle. The ex-Everton and Manchester United striker took the role as Pilgrims manager back in May and he is looking to bolster his squad ready for their season in the Championship. Rooney is said to be a ‘big admirer’ of Danns, who is the son of former Bolton midfielder Neil Danns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Klopp was a fan of Danns during his time at Liverpool and made sure he gave him the chance to shine before he left Anfield. Based on how much he has impressed already, the 18-year-old could be in for a very bright future with the Reds but a lot will rest on how any potential loan spells turn out.

Liverpool U21 head coach Barry Lewtas had a lot of praise for Danns, telling the club website: “It’s great to have him around the group, he’s a real good kid, a good attitude and he is desperate to be the best, there’s no question of that.

“He has been a real kind of good character to add to the group, but on top of that as well it’s even better having good players, which he is, and he has certainly led the line well for us when he has played.”