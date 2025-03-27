Liverpool have been given green light to sign Milos Kerkez - on one condition

AFC Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is a target for Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window.

He's a transfer target who plenty of Liverpool fans would approve of. Anyone who has watched the Premier League this season will feel his buccaneering style of play will be perfect for the Reds.

Those are the qualities that Andy Robertson have been renowned for since he arrived from Hull City in 2017 for just £8 million. During his peak years, the Scot was regarded among the very best left-backs in the world. He resolved a perpetual problem position for Liverpool, to say the least, and has won seven major trophies on Merseyside. Come May, that is likely to become eight and as the Reds and Robertson aim to secure a second Premier League trophy.

But all players need successors at some stage. Milos Kerkez appears he could be the heir apparent to Robertson. Kerkez has sparkled for AFC Bournemouth this campaign. With the Cherries pushing for European qualification, the Hungary international has registered two goals and five assists in all competitions. Only aged 21, there is still plenty to come from Kerkez. He could be Liverpool's answer in the short, medium and long term.

However, the former AC Milan full-back will not come cheap in the upcoming transfer window. Given that Kerkez is under contract at the Vitality Stadium until the summer of 2028, Bournemouth hold plenty of the bargaining chips and have set a reported price tag of at least £40 million. But Cherries owner Bill Foley has made it clear how Liverpool can sign Kerkez.

What have Bournemouth said about Milos Kerkez’s future?

The American has plenty of ambitions on the south coast, with a new training ground set to open and designs on building a bigger stadium. But Foley has already admitted he will not stand in any of member of the Bournemouth squad who feel they have a ‘better opportunity’ in their career. Speaking to talkSPORT, Foley said: “We have a lot of our players under long-term contracts and most do not have a release clause.

“We never stand in the way of a player in the event they have an opportunity they feel is a better opportunity, but we're trying to make sure we have a team and an environment that attracts good young players.

“We are opening our new training facility in April and the players are moving in before the end of the month, and the academy will move over probably in late April or early May. That's a big first step, and this is a serious facility. Our players have already seen it, they've already toured it, with an indoor pitch and we will have four outdoor pitches.

“They'll be under the lights so it's a really state-of-the-art facility. The next step is really our stadium, and we are well underway to having a solution with several stages in mind. The first age would be would grow to about 16,000 seats, the next stage would be about 20,000, and the third stage would be to about 24,000 seats and much more hospitality and a much more welcoming environment.

“My job is to really make sure we have an environment that attracts good players and is a situation where those players want to stay and don't want to move on. We can compete salary wise with just about anybody and we need to have the right facilities and the same is true for Andoni because he's being a priority for us.”

Will Milos Kerkez join Liverpool?

A report from Football Insider has claimed that Kerkez has told friends that he wants to join Liverpool. While that cannot be proven, he has declared his ambitions to play at the very highest level. Speaking to the Guardian in December, Kerkez said: “I believe I can make it at the top level of football then I can build an even bigger lake (for fishing).”