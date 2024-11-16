Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are thought to have been looking at several options in the position.

Liverpool look to be making progress in their search for a new left-back with reports claiming they have identified Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez as a ‘top target’.

The position has become a key point of focus for Anfield recruitment chiefs, with Andy Robertson past his peak and no clear first-choice between him and Kostas Tsimikas. Arne Slot welcomed just one player through the door during his first transfer window - Juventus winger Federico Chiesa - and while a January spree is not expected, early plans are being put in place for arrivals, either mid-season or next summer.

A host of names have been linked in recent weeks, including Fulham’s Antonee Robinson and Leif Davis of Ipswich Town, and now Anfield Watch report on interest in Kerkez. They claim that after identifying the Hungarian international as their ‘top target’, recruitment chiefs have approached Bournemouth for permission to begin talks.

Kerkez has attracted plenty of top-level interest since joining Bournemouth last year, with the 21-year-old bedding into his new team last season before emerging as a standout this time round. Two assists have not done justice to the left-back’s attacking nature and a fine recent performance against Manchester City has done little to dissuade interest.

Kerkez is known to current Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes, who signed the defender during his previous role in charge of recruitment at Bournemouth. And the Cherries could be open to a sale, having reportedly quoted a price of £40million over the summer.

That price-tag came amid growing interest from Manchester United, who are also expected to be in the market for a left wing-back. Current options Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have struggled with fitness issues and new manager Ruben Amorim’s likely move to a back-three will open up the chance for a more attacking arrival.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool move for Kerkez, and there is no clarity on whether talks have opened over a deal in January or next summer, but the offer of Champions League football will surely hand them an advantage over Manchester United. But it does seem a left-back is high up on the shopping list for Slot, who has split recent minutes between Robertson and Tsimikas.

Both are still highly regarded at Liverpool and Slot has made clear his admiration for the pair. But with multiple left-back links since his arrival as head coach in the summer, it would seem a more consistent first-choice is wanted.

“My line-ups tell you what I think about this: We have two very good full-backs and we play many, many games,” Slot told reporters ahead of Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa. “Both need their games because it’s a position where a lot of effort is being asked. The players who have played most games is the centre-backs, who don’t run the most compared to full-backs or wingers.

“So, there are multiple reasons why our full-backs or midfielders are sometimes rotated. But it has also to do with quality of players. I have two very good left full-backs and Kostas has started a few times.”