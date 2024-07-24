Liverpool have forgotten man who deserves to start under Arne Slot after last season

Arne Slot head coach of Liverpool. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images). | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool FC news: The Portuguese international was in tremendous form last season.

With Liverpool gearing up for the new campaign in pre-season, there’s one player who will want to stake a claim after last season’s performances.

One area that was on song last year for Liverpool was their attack. Their five-man front-line that includes Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and, most importantly, Diogo Jota all fired in a minimum of 10 goals each across all competitions. Yet, it was the Portuguese international who arguably maintained the best form.

Having developed from a left-sided attacker into a potent, penalty box forward, Jota is a dependable and unique striking option. Varying greatly to the explosive and chaotic Nunez and the slender and sharp Gakpo, Jota brings an air of reliability in front of goal and his 15 goals and eight assists last season would have been even more impressive if it wasn’t for two unfortunate injuries.

A muscle injury initially ruled him out for eight games, while a knee collateral ligament tear contributed to a further 17 games out of action. Prior to the serious injury, he had managed eight goal contributions in seven games after recovering from the muscle injury and his form was missed as the Reds fell away in the title race and Europa League in the final parts of the season.