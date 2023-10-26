Will Liverpool add even more options to their engine room in 2024?

Liverpool are already connected with some exciting transfer links ahead of the January window as Jurgen Klopp continues his mission to strengthen the midfield and other areas. The summer was heavily dominated by the Reds’ need to replace the exodus from their engine room. Four new players came through the door but there is still a question mark hanging over the current No.6 dilemma.

Liverpool were unable to land a deal for long-standing target Roméo Lavia, who was their first choice to sign as a direct replacement for Fabinho. After he opted for a move to Chelsea instead, Klopp and co scrambled for new options.

While Wataru Endō is yet to fully settle into his new club, the Reds have returned to the market for some new ideas. A defensive midfielder still seems to be the priority, but Liverpool have also found themselves linked with a more attacking-minded player.

Recent reports from Germany have linked the Merseyside outfit to Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, who contributed 16 goals and 16 assists last season. A new update from Christian Falk has reported that Klopp ‘absolutely’ wants to bring the 20-year-old to Anfield and his side’s interest has kicked a certain Premier League rival into gear.

“He has frightened the competition. Yes, now Manchester City want to intensify their effort. We’ve heard they are very, very interested. Everyone knows that they can lure Musiala to their club and Liverpool will now have Manchester City at the table, while Real Madrid are very interested as well. Bayern are doing everything they can to keep Musiala in Munich,” Falk said for Bild (h/t Sport Witness).