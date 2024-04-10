Liverpool have been tipped for an exciting transfer window following the return of former sporting director Michael Edwards. The 44-year-old has taken on the new role as CEO of Football with Fenway Sports Group, and has recruited Richard Hughes to take on his old position, having poached him from Bournemouth.

As well as the Reds looking for a new manager to replace Jurgen Klopp, they are on the market for some new players across a number of positions. Despite their main focus last summer being on restructuring the midfield, Liverpool remain on the market for more engine room personnel.

Real Madrid, who have agreed terms to sign Kylian Mbappé at the end of the season, are on Liverpool’s radar as they eye up a potential swoop for Rodrygo, in case they part ways with Mohamed Salah this summer. However, there is another man who has attracted their attention and recent reports claim they have tabled mega money to get a deal over the line.

According to Fichajes (relayed via Football365), the Reds have slapped a ‘crazy offer’ of €150 million (£128m) on the table in attempt to convince Madrid to part ways with midfielder Federico Valverde. The 25-year-old scored against Manchester City in their thrilling Champions League clash on Wednesday to force a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Valverde contributed 12 goals and seven assists across all competitions last season and is on two goals and eight assists so far this term. Liverpool have been looking for a creative midfielder for some time now but they may be completely priced out of their interest in the Madrid star.

Nacional has backed up the link between Liverpool and Valverde but has also reported that Los Blancos president Florentino Pérez ‘wants a lot more’ before considering the sale of the midfielder. The figure he is looking for is the reported €1 billion (£856m) set in his release clause, which is an astronomical fee.

