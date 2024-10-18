Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool vs Chelsea: Arne Slot has one main concern from Chelsea’s style of play to worry about.

Liverpool’s only defeat of their season in all competitions came at the hands of Nottingham Forest - and Chelsea could eye a similar route to victory this weekend.

It was a compact, defensively-sound performance from Nuno Espirito Santo’s side on that particular occasion as they soaked up pressure before bringing on Callum Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga in the second half to catch Liverpool on the break.

While Chelsea won’t surrender possession like Forest did on the day (they had just 31%) they will take inspiration from the fast breaks into space that Liverpool do leave. The likes of Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez are all capable of finding passes to do this - and the likes of Jadon Sancho, Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson will relish the chance to run in behind their high line. Don’t forget the talent they have on the bench with Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, Christopher Nkunku and Mykhailo Mudryk all who like to run behind at any given opportunity.

The way Forest had success on the counter is exactly the type of play that Chelsea have been brilliant at this season. According to the Premier League’s official figures, Enzo Maresca’s side have the most shots from fast breaks with 11, compared to Forest who sit second on the list with nine. They also have the second most goals from counter-attacks with three, with only Tottenham managing more (5).

There’s also Robin Sanchez who has great ability to play out from the back and Levi Colwill has also ranked high for his ability to make progressive passes which means they are a threat across the pitch. However, with suspensions to Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana, Maresca will have to make changes at the back with Renato Viega and Tosin Adarabioyo coming into the side.

It should be a full strength Liverpool side for Sunday’s game apart from Alisson Becker in goal; the key duo of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah both returned from international duty early ensuring they will be well rested ahead of a busy week that also includes RB Leipzig and Arsenal. But the threat of Chelsea is very real and it is a huge test after a brilliant start.