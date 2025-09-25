Liverpool saw a deal for Marc Guehi collapse on transfer deadline day and now they are short in defence after Giovanni Leoni suffered a serious knee injury.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was an area of the squad that fans feared Liverpool were short. Given that the Reds tried to strengthen in the area at the end of the transfer window, Arne Slot seemingly concurred.

There are few who dispute Liverpool boast one of the best centre-back partnerships in Europe. Virgil van Dijk is arguably the best in the world, while he forged a magnificent rapport with Ibrahima Konate en route to claiming the Premier League title last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the depth underneath the duo has been questioned for a team not only looking to defend the English championship but go in pursuit of a seventh Champions League crown as well as FA Cup and Carabao Cup success.

Joe Gomez is Liverpool’s longest-serving player but has had well-documented injury issues. Giovanni Leoni, meanwhile, was signed for £26 million from Parma but played fewer than 20 senior matches.

Plenty feared that the Reds would be left short if one of the centre-half quartet suffered a serious injury. That looks to be the case. Leoni was stretchered off after an immense debut in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup. The 18-year-old performance was tremendous and mature beyond his years. He played like a seasoned veteran making his Reds bow and no-one would have had any concerns if he needed to feature in the Premier League.

However, the Italian will be sidelined for a prolonged period after rupturing his ACL. It will be a long road to recovery for Leoni. In truth, it would not be a surprise if he does not play again this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is somewhat ironic that Liverpool will next come up against the experienced defender they were keen to sign. Marc Guehi was at the top of the Reds’ shopping list to add depth and quality to Slot’s options. A fee of £35 million was agreed with Crystal Palace, who were reluctantly ready to sell with the England international entering the final year of his contract.

However, despite Guehi having a medical ahead of a deadline day move to Anfield, the plug was pulled at the 11th hour. Palace failed to sign an adequate replacement who was proven in the Premier League to replace the 25-year-old. Head coach Oliver Glasner managed to persuade chairman Steve Parish to stop the sale despite the South London side taking a substantial financial hit.

Had Igor Julio moved to Selhurst Park from Brighton & Hove Albion, things would have been different. Yet a late change of heart resulted in Igor instead opting for a move to West Ham United - and Liverpool felt the ramifications.

It may irk sections of Reds fans that Igor is yet to play in either of the Hammers’ matches since his move. The Brazilian has been on the bench for losses against Tottenham Hotspur and Palace. West Ham have preferred Max Kilman and Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Had Igor instead picked the Eagles he might well have already featured in a pair of games alongside Chris Richards and Maxence Lacroix. Palace’s other recognised fit centre-back is Jaydee Canvot, although Glasner suggested was not yet ready to replace Guehi despite being purchased for £23 million.

This weekend, Guehi may have been expecting he would be returning to Selhurst Park where he would be able to say a proper thank you to Palace supporters and staff. Instead, he will aim to end Liverpool’s perfect start to their Premier League title defence, still wearing the captain’s armband for the Eagles.

The Reds, meanwhile, will have to make it to January hoping that Van Dijk, Konate and Gomez remain unscathed.