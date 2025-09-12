Oliver Glasner has shared his views on Marc Guehi's failed switch to Liverpool | AFP via Getty Images

Marc Guehi was halfway through his medical when his proposed move to Liverpool was cancelled in the final hours of deadline day

Oliver Glasner says he never threatened to resign from his position as Crystal Palace manager after successfully denying club captain Marc Guehi a move to Premier League champions Liverpool on deadline day.

A number of outlets, including Football Insider and talkSPORT claimed that the relationship between Glasner and his chairman Steve Parish began to sour when Crystal Palace accepted a £35m offer from champions Liverpool to sign the defender. The former Frankfurt boss had already openly spoken about his frustration at the lack of transfer activity from the club in the weeks building up to deadline day, and was reported to have been incensed by the board’s decision to let Guehi depart due to his shortage of squad depth and experience in that position heading into a European campaign.

Alex Crook said at the time: “It’s been suggested to me, by sources close to Marc Guehi, that Oliver Glasner has played a direct role in this deal not going through because he threatened to walk away from Palace if his captain was sold without a replacement coming in. “

Commenting on those reports, Glasner told the media: “It’s the last time I want to talk about it... the Crystal Palace fans deserve to hear about how it really was. One, I never threatened to leave the club. Never. Two, after many discussions, the chairman asked me ‘do you think we can manage the season if we sell Marc?”

Glasner went onto discuss new signing Jaydee Canvot, a young prospect from Toulouse, but added that his first team minutes at this stage of his career was not comparable to Guehi. He added: “The most important thing, it was a happy ending. It was clear, for him, that he stuck to his contract. It is credit to Marc that he never threatened to strike. He is a very honest person, that is why I was never worried about this situation.”

Guehi, who helped the Eagles to their first ever major trophy last season, had already agreed personal terms with Liverpool and completed part of his medical with the champions when he was told to return to Selhurst Park in a dramatic transfer scramble on deadline day.

It came as a huge blow to Arne Slot, who had hoped to enhance his team’s defensive options ahead of this season’s title defence. Many experts saw Guehi as a natural successor to Ibrahima Konate amid uncertainty surrounding his long-term future at Anfield, with well documented interest from Real Madrid making the headlines.