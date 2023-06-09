After signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton earlier this week, Liverpool are wasting no time in eyeing up their next potential summer swoop. It’s no secret that Jurgen Klopp is prioritising moves for talented midfielders as he prepares a big engine room makeover, so naturally, there are more talks in the pipeline already.

One of the latest updates has come from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the Reds have ‘scheduled a round of talks’ with midfield duo Khephren Thuram and Manu Koné. The latter star’s presence on Klopp’s radar is growing increasingly and the Reds have reportedly jumped into pole position to sign him, ahead of Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Manu Kone of Borussia Monchengladbach looks on during a match

Advertisement

Advertisement

Koné has two years left on his current deal with Borussia Mönchengladbach but the club are willing to accept offers in the region of £30-40 million in order to sell him this summer. The 21-year-old offers a lot of versatility, as he can play centrally, as an attacking midfielder, or deeper in a more defensive role.

Daily Express reporter Ryan Taylor recently admitted that the price tag would be appealing to Liverpool, especially as they were initially headhunting the likes of Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount, who were commanding huge figures. Their £35 million acquisition of Mac Allister has also impressed many, as the World Cup winner was expected to cost a lot more.

“The fact he’s [Koné] available probably for a price tag that is a fraction compared to someone like Mason Mount, I think it would represent really good business for Liverpool,” Taylor told GiveMeSport.