Although Liverpool have signed Alexis Mac Allister, they are not taking their foot off the gas when it comes to scouring the market for other deals. More midfielders are on Jurgen Klopp’s radar and there has been an update on their interest in Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga.

The Reds are firmly in the running to sign the 21-year-old Spaniard this summer and according to Sport, they have ‘significantly raised’ their offer. There are several clubs interested in Veiga but the Merseyside outfit are said to be leading the pursuit.

Gabri Veiga of Celta Vigo celebrates after scoring a goal

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool have also reportedly ‘insisted from day one’ that they wanted to bring the midfielder to Anfield and their interest has ramped up ever since their talks with Jude Bellingham fizzled out last month. The Reds are confident they can meet the requirements set by Celta Vigo, who are only willing to part with Veiga if a club pays his €40 million (£34m) release clause.

It’s no surprise Veiga is highly sought-after right now, having contributed 11 goals and four assists during his first full LaLiga season. He only joined Celta last summer, so it’s to be expected that the club won’t budge on his asking price as he is said to be getting ‘closer and closer’ to joining a Premier League outfit.

Liverpool have kicked off their transfer window with Mac Allister, who they snapped up for a reported £35 million. Adding even more top talent to the roster will certainly put them in good stead to improve on last season’s disappointing fifth-place finish and challenge for Champions Legaue football at the very least.