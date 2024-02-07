After an eventful summer transfer window, Liverpool are in something of a transition season as they get used to their new players and adapt without the likes of Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino, and Fabinho.

More change is on the horizon too as Jurgen Klopp is set to leave the club at the end of the season. There is also the possibility of Mohamed Salah moving on as he approaches the final year of his contract. The Egyptian was the target of heavy interest from Saudi Arabia last summer and huge cash offers for his signature were put on the table.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool were able to keep their star player for another season but it could well be his last at Anfield. Unless new contract terms are agreed, the Reds simply must agree on a sale or they risk losing him for free in 2025. It is expected that Saudi clubs will return in the summer and if they offer similar to Al-Ittihad's £150 million, Liverpool will make a very handsome profit on the 31-year-old.

Replacing Salah is not going to be an easy task but several names have already been mentioned in connection to his potential departure. PSV's Johan Bakayoko is a player who has come up in conversation before but Dutch outlet Voetbalkrant has reported that Liverpool have 'specific interest' in signing the 20-year-old.

PSV technical director Earnest Stewart has also admitted he does not think Bakayoko will be at the club next season. The winger's market value is said to be around the €40 million (£34m) mark but with Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain all showing interest in him, this amount could rise.