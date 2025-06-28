Liverpool attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott could depart in the summer transfer window but it’s a decision that will need much thought.

There has been an apathy towards the Club World Cup from large swathes of Kopites. Even if Liverpool were competing in the newly expanded tournament, interest may not have been rife. In truth, most supporters will be glad Arne Slot’s side are not competing in the searing American sun after an arduous season.

After winning the Premier League title, the last thing that was needed was more matches. Liverpool’s players are enjoying a deserved rest while the squads of Manchester City and Chelsea have to compete in scorching conditions. They’ll have a reduced break before returning to prepare for the 2025-26 season, which starts in less than two months.

Under-21s Euros proving successful

However, Kopites will have been keeping a close eye on the Under-21 European Championships. They will have been tracking the performances of three Liverpool players who are on the cusp of glory with England.

Granted, two of the trio look likely to bring the curtain down on their respective Anfield careers. Jarell Quansah is set to join Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth up to £35 million, while Tyler Morton will yearn for regular action after making just five appearances last term - none of which were in the title triumph.

But it has been the stellar performances of Harvey Elliott that have been captivating. The attacking midfielder has been electric for the Young Lions, who aim to win the tournament back-to-back. Elliott was a bit-part player when Lee Carsley’s men claimed the honours two years ago. Now he is England’s talisman.

Elliott has fired four goals in five games, including an inspirational double in a 2-1 win over the Netherlands in the semi-finals. In truth, had the 22-year-old not already been a Liverpool player then there would be clamour for Arne Slot to go and sign him. But Elliott has been on the Reds’ books for the past six years and faces an intriguing future.

There is no denying Elliott’s quality. But he has yet to make himself a first-team regular While the former Fulham ace has made 147 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 15 goals and creating 20, the majority of his outings have been as a substitute. En route to winning the Premier League, he did not feature from the outset in a single game, albeit he spent almost three months unavailable with a broken foot.

Elliott has never complained about his situation. Being a boyhood Liverpool fan has helped, while he’s aware of the quality around him. But by his own admission, the cultured left-footer is getting to an age where he knows he needs to be playing week in, week out. And given he regards the No.10 position as his best, the arrival of Florian Wirtz for a club-record fee of £100 million will likely reduce his chances of becoming a mainstay in Slot’s side.

Decisions to make

Slot will not actively be looking to sell Elliott. But the Anfield head coach will be wary that the diminutive schemer will have an array of suitors. And with Liverpool splashing £200 million in the summer transfer window, which could rise given they have yet to sign a striker, the books need balancing. A sale could reluctantly be agreed.

There will be a hesitation as Elliott has potential in abundance. The impact of Cole Palmer at Chelsea underlines this. Palmer was in a similar position to Elliott at Manchester City. He was highly regarded but constantly overlooked. He decided to leave the club he’d been with for 13 years for Chelsea in a deal worth £40 million. That has proved to be a bargain. Palmer has become of the Premier League’s elite forward, having registered 40 goals and 27 assists in 93 games for the Stamford Bridge side. Per Transfermrkt, Palmer is now worth £100 million.

Yet sales are sometimes what are required. Given his displays in the Euros, there might not be a better time to sell Elliott than this summer. His deal expires in 2027 so there’s an argument that his value could decrease in 12 months’ time.

It’s a decision for Elliott to ponder. If an offer of £40 million lands at Liverpool’s door, they’ll also have to weigh up the pros and cons. There is much to deliberate before a final decision.