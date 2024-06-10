Liverpool have a busy summer transfer window ahead.

Liverpool have added Goncalo Inacio to their list of potential transfer targets as they look to find a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

This summer looks set to be a busy one on Merseyside as Liverpool aim to build a squad fit to challenge Manchester City and Arsenal for the Premier League title. New manager Arne Slot will also be keen to stamp his identity on the playing squad with signings of his own and so arrivals in key areas are expected.

Central defence will be a priority once the window opens on Friday, following confirmation that Joel Matip will leave once his contract expires. There are also concerns regarding the long-term future of Van Dijk and cover is needed at left-sided centre-back regardless, with Football Insider naming Inacio as a potential successor.

Inacio has emerged as one of Europe’s most promising young defenders and enjoyed another season of regular first-team football, racking up 49 appearances across all competitions as Sporting CP romped to the Portuguese league title and progressed to the last-16 of the Europa League. Despite being just 22-years-old, the centre-back has just completed his fourth campaign as a regular starter.

That form has earned Inacio a place in Roberto Martinez’s Portugal squad for this summer’s European Championships but fears that a strong tournament could see his value sky-rocket look to have been eased. Recent reports suggest there is a €60million (£50.7m) release clause in the defender’s contract, with Manchester United also weighing up a possible move.

Liverpool are thought to be keen on bringing in a long-term successor to Van Dijk quickly, to allow plenty of time for said arrival to find their feet without the pressure of instantly replacing one of the club’s best players in recent memory. Inacio is seen as a more than capable defender at Premier League-level and also possesses the quality in possession that new head coach Slot will demand.

At what point any new arrival would actually succeed Van Dijk remains to be seen, with the Dutchman turning 33 this summer and entering the final 12 months of his current contract. Comments earlier in the season suggested he could follow Jurgen Klopp out the exit door but the Reds defender has since suggested he intends to stay on board.

"There is nothing for me to discuss because there is no news," Van Dijk said in May. "I think the club is very much busy with who is going to be the new manager and that is the main focus. I am very happy here, I love the club and you can see that as well. It’s a big part of my life already.