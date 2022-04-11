Liverpool hold ‘greatest interest’ in transfer as Manchester United ‘step away’

A look at all the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men look to recover after an exhausting draw with Manchester City.

Liverpool came through their huge clash with Manchester City on Sunday still in the Premier League title race.

A thrilling 2-2 draw means it is still game on heading into the final stages of the season, with City still leading by just one point, as things stand.

Both teams put on a brave performance at the Etihad Stadium, and it proved to be one of the games of the season in the Premier League.

But as we wait for the rest of the title race to unfold, let’s take a look at all the latest transfer news and rumours.

Bremer update

Liverpool are said to have a clearer path to sign Torino defender Gleison Bremer this summer.

Bremer has impressed in Serie A this season and had also been linked with a move to Manchester United.

But according to O Tempo are saying it is Liverpool and Inter Milan who hold the greatest interest in the defender this summer, and that United have stepped away from the chase.

Carvalho announcement

Liverpool are tipped to delay the announcement of the signing of Fulham star Fabio Carvalho.

The midfielder has already agreed terms with the Reds ahead of the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

But they are expected to wait until Fulham’s promotion bid is all wrapped up before an official announcement is made, according to TEAMtalk.

Tchouameni blow

Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni has also been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

Chelsea have also been tipped to move for the 22-year-old talent, but there may be a problem.