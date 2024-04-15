Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool’s title hopes were dealt a blow over the weekend after they lost 1-0 at home to Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze scored the only goal of the game at Anfield in the first-half.

Jurgen Klopp’s side couldn’t get on the scoresheet despite a plethora of chances and will be eager to bounce back with a win away at Fulham in their next Premier League outing. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club…

Defender eyed

Liverpool have shown a ‘strong interest’ in signing AFC Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly this summer, according to a report by HITC Sport. Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan and Juventus have also been mentioned as potential suitors this summer and he could be seen by the Reds as someone to add more competition and depth to their defensive department ahead of the next campaign.

Kelly, 25, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent this summer as things stand which has put other teams on alert. He has been with the Cherries since 2019 and has made 117 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with five goals from the back.

Centre-back on radar

Liverpool are also reportedly interested in signing Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo. AllNigerianSoccer claim the Reds have been ‘in touch’ with the ex-Manchester City man along with fellow top flight teams such as Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham.