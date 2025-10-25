Liverpool manager Arne Slot. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Wire).

Liverpool spent big on two strikers in the summer, but they could have saved a fortune if they had signed Nick Woltemade.

Liverpool have yet to hit top gear so far this season although the win over Eintracht Frankfurt will be a source of encouragement.

Arne Slot took the brave decision to drop Mohamed Salah and it was one that paid off, even if the contribution of Alexander Isak wouldn’t have been hard to replace. It is looking increasingly likely that the strongest forward line is one that features Cody Gakpo, Salah and the increasingly impressive Hugo Ekitike who put his strike partner in the shade.

Nick Woltemade could have improved Liverpool

Liverpool seemed certain to just sign Isak in the summer and, after an initial bid was rejected by Newcastle United, it was a shock to see Richard Hughes move swiftly for Ekitike. With Arsenal and Man United both looking for a striker, the Reds did well to land a player who is already tracking the early data of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

There was another name doing the rounds though. Loosely linked with Liverpool in terms of being a player on the recruitment team’s radar, Nick Woltemade seemed destined to join Bayern Munich after reports suggested that he had agreed personal terms with the Bundesliga champions.

Stuttgart played hardball which left time and room for Newcastle to pounce. At 6ft 6inches tall and with a shock of blond hair, it is impossible to miss the 23-year old striker and his versatility could have fit perfectly into a system alongside Ekitike either through the middle or on either flank.

For £69m, he was an incredible £55m cheaper than Isak. So far, it is the Magpies who are getting value for money. With five goals in nine appearances – 600 minutes give or take – Woltemade has hit the ground running, but his game has been so much more than just goals and Liverpool World’s prediction that he would be an Anfield star is already looking like it has come true.

All the way back in July, we wrote: “Looking at the forward line first, the gold standard would be to persuade Stuttgart to part with Nick Woltemade for less than their current £65m valuation and for something in the region of £50m instead. Throw in an add on or two and the Bundesliga outfit might be happy.

“What Woltemade would do is give Slot a No.9 or someone who can play off the left or right-hand side of the attack. Woltemade might be some 6ft 5inches tall but his Messi-like dribbling ability makes him a real threat in the channels and at No.10.”

For Newcastle, Woltemade has become an instant talisman and focal point of the attack. Even when he doesn’t score or get on the end of chances, he is still causing opposition defences problems and bringing others into play.

Radar image of Nick Woltemade (blue) and Hugo Ekitike (green) comparing 2025/26 statistics. | Data MB.

Using DataMB’s comparison model, the only metric that Ekitike outshines the Germany international on is expected assists. Isak hasn’t played enough minutes to be compared, however, it doesn’t take a genius to work out that he hasn’t quite lived up to his price tag just yet.

Out of the strikers who moved to the Premier League this summer, Woltemade has been pound-for-pound, the stand out. A player who wouldn’t look out of place in either Arsenal or Liverpool’s starting XI and who would have offered more than Man United have seen from Benjamin Sesko so far.

Woltemade tipped to only get better by Shearer

Alan Shearer is, unsurprisingly, delighted with his club’s summer acquisition and has issued a terrifying warning for the Premier League’s defenders, as told to Sky Sports: "If someone said something like that to me as a player, then it would make me even more determined to go out and do well," he told Sky Sports on Monday. "I don't know his character, but he looks the guy who would think: 'Well, sod you, I'm going to go out and do well and I'm gonna score goals.'

"He's made a brilliant start to his Newcastle career, he's looked very impressive, and it looks as if he's only going to get better."

Shearer is right, Woltemade has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water and he is only going to cause even more problems once he fully adapts to his new teammates and they full appreciated exactly what he is capable of. Liverpool could have saved a fortune.