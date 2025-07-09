Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez of Liverpool during a training at AXA Training Centre on May 16, 2025 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are poised to make room for new signings, but who should they buy if Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez depart.

Liverpool have gone about their transfer business quietly and effectively with the primary focus for Arne Slot and the recruitment team being to get players loved out the door.

Selling Jarell Quansah was a start with Richard Hughes pulling off a masterstroke with the buy back clause that was inserted into the deal.

There have been others players linked with exits but so far it has been quiet in terms of official bids.

The most likely to move next is Darwin Nunez to Napoli, if the small print can be ironed out over the terms and conditions as well as the actual transfer fee. The other is Harvey Elliott who, during the European Championships went from strength to strength and proved why he should be in the senior set up.

The only problem that Elliott has now is the sizeable signing of record transfer Florian Wirtz with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai both capable of playing a similar role.

Who should Liverpool target if the sell Darwin Nunez?

Should Darwin and Elliott be sold, the temptation would be to go all out and try to sign Alexander Isak in another record deal, instead, they should shelve a move for the Swede until next summer and fill two gaps in the squad.

Looking at the forward line first, the gold standard would be to persuade Stuttgart to part with Nick Woltemade for less than their current £65m valuation and for something in the region of £50m instead. Throw in an add on or two and the Bundesliga outfit might be happy.

What Woltemade would do is give Slot a No.9 or someone who can play off the left or right-hand side of the attack.

Woltemade, who Liverpool have a “genuine interest” in, might be some 6ft 5inches tall but his Messi-like dribbling ability makes him a real threat in the channels and at No.10.

If a fee can’t be agreed then Liverpool should shop local and bring Ollie Watkins in from Aston Villa. He might be older than some of the other players who have been linked, but he’s a safe pair of hands and low risk. With several new players, having a more consistent goalscorer who knows the league could be the gel that Slot’s new team needs.

Who should Liverpool buy to replace Harvey Elliott?

It is a similar story for Elliott. A like for like replacement isn’t needed give the arrival of Wirtz and the players who Slot already has available. If Elliott’s valuation of £40m is met, most of it should be sent straight to Crystal Palace for the services of Marc Guehi.

Liverpool are leading the chase for Guehi and he is a signing that makes sense in both the short and long term. Ibrahima Konate wants £200,000 a week and for all that extending his deal could be cheaper than signing a new first team ready centre-half, having a player who is fully committed to the cause is always more beneficial, even if they maybe aren’t as good a player on paper.