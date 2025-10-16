Liverpool's Dutch manager Arne Slot attends a press conference at the team's training ground in Kirkby, north of Liverpool in northwest England, on September 16, 2025, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League football match against Atletico Madrid. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool have a lot of player and transfer decisions to make now and in 2026

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s contract saga with Ibrahima Konate has been ongoing for almost a year now and it’s still unconfirmed whether he will commit his future to Anfield or opt for a new challenge elsewhere.

Konate’s current terms are due to expire next summer, meaning once 2026 rolls in, he can enter pre-contract negotiations with overseas clubs. The centre-back has been heavily linked with Real Madrid, who are on the market for a new defender from the free agent pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last November, James Pearce reported that Konate was a contract ‘priority’ for Liverpool. In a Liverpool mailbag segment for The Athletic, Pearce wrote: “Talks are underway and I don’t envisage any issues there. He’s happy and settled at Liverpool. He’s in the best form of his Anfield career and at 25, his best years are ahead of him.”

However, since this report, Konate has rejected new offers from Liverpool and he is now just months away from becoming a free agent.

Liverpool ‘confident’ Ibrahima Konate will sign new contract

Rea Madrid remain interested in signing Konate, while Dayot Upamecano and failed Liverpool transfer Marc Guehi are also on their radar. All three players are due to become free agents next summer as things stand.

According to Defensa Central, Madrid’s ‘preferred and most realistic option’ is Konate. However, that could change in these final months of 2025. Liverpool are continuing their efforts to convince the France international to sign a new contract, despite him already rejecting three offers pitched by the Reds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report claims that the Reds ‘are confident’ Konate will agree to an extension at Anfield, despite the looming presence of Real Madrid.

Los Blancos already signed Trent Alexander-Arnold earlier this year and have shown interest in other Liverpool players, including Konate and Alexis Mac Allister.

Liverpool must stick to 2026 transfer strategy

Regardless of how confident Liverpool feel about Konate staying at Anfield, they must still use the upcoming transfer windows to strengthen their backline.

The Reds’ most recent performances highlighted concerns throughout the squad, with their defence coming under criticism. After making a habit of completing late comeback wins this season, Liverpool’s own tactics came back to haunt them when they conceded stoppage time goals against both Crystal Palace and Chelsea, forcing two consecutive league defeats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since Joel Matip left the club, Liverpool have been on the market for a new senior centre-back. While they did bring in rising talent Giovanni Leoni, the Italian is now facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury.

Arne Slot currently has just three fit senior centre-backs to rotate as they navigate the multiple tournaments. Should another injury present itself across the backline, Liverpool could be in serious trouble.

The likes of Andy Robertson and Wataru Endo have shown they can operate in defence but a title-challenging team shouldn’t be reliant on makeshift centre-backs.

Even if Konate extends his stay, Liverpool will actually be in a more worrying position next season. Joe Gomez could look to move on, having come close to leaving this summer for AC Milan. Virgil van Dijk will also be turning 35 and entering the final year of his contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds must utilise the upcoming transfer windows to sign new centre-backs, or the scramble under pressure could cost them. Signing a new centre-back or two is an obvious transfer approach for the Premier League champions.