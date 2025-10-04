Ibrahima Konate could leave Liverpool in 2026 | Getty Images

Liverpool will not stand in Ibrahima Konate’s way if he choose to leave the club next year.

Liverpool continue to make headlines with their contract situation involving Ibrahima Konate.

As things stand, the centre-back is set to leave Anfield as a free agent next summer when his current deal expires. It is no secret by now that Real Madrid are closely monitoring the situation and will be hoping to strike a deal to make him one of their own in 2026.

Liverpool have been in conversation with Konate over new terms but a new report claims that they will not be putting all of their eggs in his basket as his future remains uncertain.

Real Madrid have already signed Trent Alexander-Arnold for a minimal fee and they are now exploring the potential arrival of Konate on a free deal.

While Liverpool are still working behind the scenes on an agreement with the Frenchman, they will accept his decision if he opts to leave the club next year.

Transfer insider Dean Jones told TEAMtalk that it’s unlikely the Premier League champions will reach a point of throwing everything at trying to tie Konate down.

“My suspicion around this is that it is in the interest of Konate for this saga to drag out right now. It is helpful for Madrid to believe he could yet still stay at Liverpool… and it is good for him to know that he has options, if one gives up on him,” Jones said.

“I think Liverpool would keep Konate on – and there have been some whispers that new contact has been made on that front recently – but by no means would they show signs of desperation to make it happen. That’s the impression I get. If Konate really wants to leave then I think they will just accept that and move on.”

Who could replace Ibrahima Konate at Liverpool?

Liverpool missed out on signing Marc Guehi over the summer and new reports have linked him with other clubs, despite being within touching distance of becoming a Reds player.

Slot’s side remain keen on Guehi but other targets have also emerged. Dayot Upamecano is another name who has been heavily mentioned in recent days. The France international is also due to become a free agent next summer.

Despite Real Madrid also showing interest in Upamecano, Liverpool reportedly back themselves to see off the competition and win the race for his signature. If Konate does leave the club, it’s likely the Bayern Munich man will take on the starting role alongside Virgil van Dijk moving forwards, should a deal get over the line. However, interest remains surface level for the time being.

Jones continued: “Liverpool have been linked with Upamecano but there is nothing progressive or active on that front at the moment from what I have been told. Obviously Marc Guehi remains at the top of the list.”

It’s no surprise that Los Blancos have also shown interest in Guehi, as they continue to flex their muscles on the free agent market. Without transfer fees involved, it’s a battle of the clubs and what they are willing to personally offer the player.