Liverpool FC transfer news: The defender could be a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool are reportedly targeting a move for Sevilla defender Loïc Bade who is available for £42m.

Bade, 24, is a highly regarded French defender in La Liga who has been linked with a move away across the past few years. While the Spanish side have fluctuated in their overall performance, his defensive quality has been consistent and he has some of the best tackling and defending statistics in Europe. His recent inclusion in the Olympic team that lost in the final is evident that he is considered a player for the future for France.

With Virgil van Dijk’s future still up in the air due to contract uncertainty, there is a concern. However, in the comments he has made, it looks like he would extend if the club offer him a new deal. Speaking during the international break, he confirmed his feelings on the situation: “At both teams, I am still Virgil van Dijk, the big leader, and I certainly want to remain that for the next two years.”

According to Caught Offside , Sevilla's Loic Bade is of interest to Liverpool and could be a potential Van Dijk replacement for the long term. The 24-year-old is said to have a release clause of just £42million in his contract. There have been contrasting reports from Football Espana, claiming the Liverpool links might not have any substance. It states Bade has had offers from France and Italy, the player feels good in Seville and he has no desire to push for an exit anytime soon.

Part of France’s most recent squad, he has established himself as a top talent. Defensively, his figures are impressive. He ranks in the 94th percentile and above for tackles and interceptions, dribblers tackled, successful take-ons, take-ons attempted, tackles, tackles won and tackles won in the defensive third.

All of those figures are maybe enhanced due to Sevilla’s overall poor performance; they finished 14th last season and had the seventh-worst defence and therefore he was given more opportunities to shine in that regard. For comparisons, Van Dijk manages just 1.10 tackle per 90 but it doesn’t reflect his ability in that aspect and he dominates in many other areas such as aerially, for example. They also play a higher-line and are more dominant overall which plays a big role.

Bade is improving year-on-year, is tall at 6ft 3ins and is a solid defender as the figures suggest. However, Sevilla are a side who aren’t as strong as the sides of recent years that triumphed in the Europa League. Facing that consistency of attack has been a positive for his development, but it would be a completely different game for him should he complete a move to a top team where he has less defensive work to do.