Liverpool suffered another Premier League setback at the weekend against Nottingham Forest and are in UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday against Ajax.

The next few transfer windows could be significant for Liverpool as they look to add some much needed depth in January before recruiting for their long term future in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are now all but mathematically out of the 2022/23 title race after falling 12 points behind league leaders Arsenal and ten behind reigning champions Manchester City with their shocking 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday. The Reds will likely need to bring in reinforcements at the start of the new year to ensure they have the best chance of not missing out on a top four place, but it’s the 2023 summer window that could prove to be crucial for the club’s long term goals. There have been plenty of big names linked with a move to Anfield before next season and now one of European football’s brightest young prospects has emerged as a potential new signing.

Borussia Dortmund starlet Youssoufa Moukoko has reportedly impressed Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are said to be ‘in pole position’ to sign the 17-year old next summer, according to a report in the Daily Mail which references Spanish outlet SPORT. The Merseyside club could face serious competition for the teenage striker with La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona as well as French champions Paris Saint-Germain also rumoured to be keen on a move. Despite the massive interest, the Premier League side are still said to be ‘leading the race’ for the German youth international.

Moukoko came through the youth ranks at Bundesliga 2 side FC St. Pauli before moving to Dortmund’s academy in 2016 and breaking into the senior ranks in 2020. The striker made 15 appearances and netted three goals in all competitions in the 2021/22 season before managing two goals in 22 games during the last campaign. This season he already surpassed his best tally with four goals in 16 appearances and is featuring far more regularly in the first team.

