The Dutch forward is reportedly a target for Liverpool and could be an easy deal to secure.

Donyell Malen has been linked with a move to Liverpool. (Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a move for Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen for next summer.

Malen, 24, has become a key player for the German side with his ability to play across the frontline and provide an energetic and direct threat. He's scored goals in Holland, Germany and in England at youth level and is a regular figure for the Netherlands with five goals in 28 caps so far.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the German outlet SPORTBILD, the Reds have an interest in the player and Jurgen Klopp is still keeping an eye on him ahead of a possible transfer next season. His current deal expires in 2026 which could be an issue, however, he has just signed with the same agent as Cody Gakpo which means a potential deal could be made a whole lot easier if Liverpool decide to move for him.

Signing another attacker makes less sense as their front five of Luis Dias, Diogo Jota, Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Gakpo are already a strong set-up, with everyone bar Salah younger than 27. Malen is yet to truly prove his quality at Dortmund; any top club would want to see him improve his current numbers after netting 10 times and providing eight assists in all competitions last season.

He did originally break through at Arsenal as a youth player, netting 24 goal contributions across 45 appearances for the U18 and U23 sides but PSV snapped him up before he could ever make his senior debut.

At PSV, he enjoyed a successful spell scoring 55 times and providing 24 assists in 116 games before making the move to Germany in 2021 to replace Jadon Sancho. Since then, he's recorded 24 goals and 16 assists in 91 games. A forward is not the priority for Liverpool as it stands. A 'number six' defensive midfielder is high on the agenda despite their summer spending and there's a question to be asked at centre-back as Joel Matip's deal expires in the summer so it's unlikely any deal would be explored in the near future.

Advertisement

Advertisement