Liverpool are keeping their options open as we approach the winter transfer market.

After a quiet year on the transfer market, a lot of eyes are already looking ahead to the signings Liverpool might make in 2025. They had been eager to bring in a new midfielder but when the links with Martín Zubimendi went cold, so did their general search.

The Reds had also been looking to strengthen their backline following last season’s injury crisis but Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili were the only new signings made over the summer. Naturally, a lot of talk is now being held over who Liverpool will be pursuing once the new year rolls in.

Whether they opt for some January recruitment remains to be seen but summer deals are almost guaranteed. Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah are all in the final 12 months of their contracts while other senior players have also been attracting interest from other clubs.

Over the summer, Liverpool had a firm eye on Crystal Palace as they monitored both Michael Olise and Marc Guehi. Now, according to Football Insider, the Reds are interested in signing Eberechi Eze and are keeping ‘close tabs’ on him this season.

Former Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa scout Mick Brown has revealed that several clubs are considering a move for the 26-year-old but they want to see him ‘step up his performances’ before a decision is made.

“I’ve heard there are questions about Eze’s consistency. We know what he’s capable of, he’s shown he can be top quality, but he needs to show it every week. I know the top clubs — Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool are all interested in a move and they’re keeping a close eye on him.

“If you can feed him, he’ll thrive. If he’s not getting that at Palace, he’d be getting it at the top clubs. With no disrespect to Palace, the players will be focusing on their own performances without also having to think they need to feed Eze. I think the type of team he has to be in is one of those top clubs to help him hit the top level.

“If you’re a talented player at these types of clubs, they’ll happily feed you the ball, but they also expect you to do the business consistently. That’s what the scouts will be looking for when they’re watching him at Palace.”

Eze is naturally an attacking midfielder but he has shown his versatility at Palace by playing on both wings when called upon. Last season, he contributed 11 goals and four assists in the Premier League but has struggled to get into form this term. While he has three goals in all competitions, only one has come in the league as the Eagles are struggling in these early stages.

Palace are currently in the bottom three with just three points on the board and five goals on the tally. Eze, who is currently valued at €60 million (£50m) by Transfermarkt, is struggling with the team but clubs like Liverpool will be trying to find out if their top quality attack can bring the best of out his ability.