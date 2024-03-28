Liverpool 'interested' in signing Ukraine talent who Napoli bid €40m for in January

The 21-year-old Ukrainian midfielder has a release clause worth more than £100million, but it looks as though he will go for closer to £50million, Liverpool, Arsenal and others have been linked.

Liverpool have reportedly been linked with a move for Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov.

The 21-year-old is said to be one of the brightest talents from Ukraine and he played an instrumental role in helping his country qualify for the European Championships this summer, recording two assists as they came from a goal down to beat Iceland in their final play-off game.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only did he manage two key assists against Iceland, he produced a dogged and technical display; he managed the most dribbles completed (3), the most chances created (4), he was the most fouled player (4) and he won the most duels (7) which shows his all-round ability which is attracting suitors.

So far this season, he's managed five goals and two assists in 24 games across all competitions and was a league champion last season. Statistically, Fbref compares him to the likes of John McGinn, Piotr Zielinksi and Azzedine Ounahi and his two assists produced against Iceland were proof he can make a difference at the top end of the pitch when it truly matters.

His current deal expires in 2028 meaning the Ukrainian club aren't forced to sell but Artur Petrosyan took to X to confirm there is interest in the player. 'Liverpool are showing keen interest in one of Ukraine's brightest talents, Georgiy Sudakov. The Reds' scouts have been attentively tracking the 21-year-old central midfielder over the past year, and there's little doubt that they are pleased with the majority of his performances. Juventus and Arsenal are also in the race to secure his services.'

He further added, 'In January, Shakhtar CEO Sergey Palkin disclosed that they had turned down a €40m offer from Napoli for his signature. He also expressed confidence that Sudakov will soon be playing for one of Europe's top clubs.' Many fans and popular accounts have praised the youngster and despite his high release clause, he is likely to earn a move soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad