Liverpool had reportedly asked the Premier League to play away in Gameweek 2, but that wish was not granted.

The Anfield Road Stand expansion will sit empty for the first Premier League match at Anfield this season when Liverpool face Bournemouth on August 19.

The club has been working on expanding the ground from a capacity of 54,000 and 61,000 by extending the Anfield Road End. It's the second wave of improvements after the redevelopment of the main stand in 2016.

Work on the Anfield Road End began in September 2021 but never stopped fans from being able to sit in the stand. The expansion was due to be completed for the start of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign with footage of the work released by the club in June. However, the club has now confirmed that the Anfield Road End upper tier will not be useable when the Cherries visit in Gameweek 2.

Liverpool had asked the Premier League to be away from home in Gameweek 2 of the season, to allow for work to be completed, although that was clearly ignored. Jurgen Klopp’s side begin the campaign away at Chelsea on Sunday, August 13.

Liverpool Managing Director Andy Hughes said: “This has been a hugely ambitious and complex construction project right from the start and I would like to thank everyone who has played a part.

“Unfortunately, the upper tier of the Anfield Road Stand is not quite ready for the Bournemouth game. The main contractor, Buckingham, will therefore work with Liverpool City Council’s licensing team to deliver a phased opening process.

“As with any complex major construction project of this scale, there are always so many variables and challenges along the way. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while we work through the next few weeks with Buckingham to complete this programme and we can’t wait to have this great new Anfield Road Stand fully open for supporters.”