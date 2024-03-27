Liverpool have released a statement following a 'worrying increase' in the number of fans who have been scammed by fake ticket sellers.

As the Reds return to action following the international break, it's full steam ahead to push for the Premier League title, and there are more European nights to look forward to as well. Once domestic football returns, Liverpool will take on Brighton and Sheffield United before a grudge match scheduled for April 7th against Manchester United, following their FA Cup exit.

They will then meet with Europa League quarter-final opponents Atalanta as they look to secure their place in the final four. With the chance of a treble-winning season still on the cards and time running out to see Jurgen Klopp before he leaves, tickets are in extremely high demand.

The club has acknowledged the recent rise in fake tickets circulating and has urged supporters to report any instances of ticket scamming to Action Fraud. Liverpool have also listed the legitimate and safe ways to purchase match tickets, to help avoid innocent fans falling for scams.

"Liverpool FC has seen a worrying increase in the number of innocent supporters scammed into buying fake or non-existent tickets for home games in recent weeks. As a result, the club would like to reiterate the places where fans should purchase Anfield tickets from in order to guarantee they are genuine," the club wrote.

"All general admission tickets should be purchased from Liverpool FC only. The club’s official match break partners – and their sub-agents, which are listed on their websites where applicable – are the only other places to guarantee the purchase of official LFC hospitality tickets.

