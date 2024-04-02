After a nervy 2-1 win over Brighton, and Manchester City's 0-0 draw against Arsenal, Liverpool are back at the top of the Premier League table. It was the ideal outcome for the Reds, who are locked in a three-way title race with just a handful of games left to play.

Liverpool have a two-point advantage following the latest round of league results and the title will be theirs if they can win every remaining match on the calendar. There are plenty of twists and turns still expected to crop up between now and the end of the season though, so the Reds are also keeping one eye on their opponents behind them.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jurgen Klopp's side will take on Sheffield United on Thursday before a quick turnaround to face Manchester United on Sunday. The Blades are currently rooted to the foot of the Premier League table with just 15 points on the board and a goal difference of -50, the worst in the division.

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has looked ahead to Thursday's clash and believes that Liverpool could capitalise on their upcoming opponents for a strong scoreline to boost their goal difference. However, he has warned that the Reds cannot 'expect' to win an easy outing at Anfield this week, or any other upcoming games for that matter.

"Against Brighton on Sunday, Liverpool did what they have done all season, which is finding a way to win even when they fall behind. This should be far more straightforward because Sheffield United do not have the quality to cause them the same problems the Seagulls did," he wrote in his latest Premier League predictions column.

"Liverpool cannot just expect to turn up and win easily though. The finish line is in sight but they need to put their foot down to get there first, and that is what I think will happen here. Looking at the table, goal difference could play a big part in the title race. Arsenal have the advantage there at the moment, but a big scoreline here could change that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad