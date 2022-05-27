Liverpool supporters would have given a sigh of relief when they saw midfield duo Thiago and Fabinho board the plane.

The Liverpool squad have set off for Paris ahead of their Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The players will be seeking revenge over the Spanish side after they were defeated in the final 3-1 by Madrid four years ago.

Jurgen Klopp and the players looked calm and collected, with the potential to lift the club’s seventh Champions League trophy on Saturday.

The Liverpool players board a plane at Liverpool John Lennon Airport bound for Paris.

This season, the Reds have already picked up the FA Cup and Carabao Cup and are looking to complete a fantastic treble at the Stade de France tomorrow.

The game is six days after Liverpool were pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City, who beat the Klopp’s side by an agonising point.

Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane will face Madrid’s Karim Benzema, all are leading contenders for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

Real Madrid are the self-titled “Kings of Europe”, attempting to lift the trophy for a record 14th time.

How to watch the Champions League Final?

UK viewers will be able to watch Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final on BT Sport 1 from 6pm.

The game is also available free of charge on BT Sport’s YouTube channel.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm BST.

Final Betting Odds

Liverpool to win: 21/20

Real Madrid to win: 5/2