Liverpool join Chelsea, Newcastle & Barcelona in January pursuit for star dubbed ‘next Brazilian wonderkid’
Liverpool could turn their attention to another Brazilian midfielder as speculation intensifies around Andre
Liverpool are widely reported to be in the market for a central midfielder in the January transfer window as Jurgen Klopp looks to add a defensive minded player to protect the back four and to fill the void left by both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, who departed to Saudi Arabia in the summer.
Klopp narrowly missed out on blockbuster deals for both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in the summer and is keen to attract a player with similar attributes to the Chelsea duo.
Throughout recent months, the Reds have been strongly linked with a huge move for Brazilian Andre Trindade after a string of impressive performances for Copa Libertadores champions Fluminense.
But with increased competition from Arsenal and Fulham for Andre on the horizon, it is suspected that Liverpool are preparing additional options for the January window and another young defensive midfielder who could enter the frame is fellow Brazilian Gabriel Moscardo of Corinthians.
Moscardo is an 18-year-old Brazilian who burst on the scene at the end of last season. He is seen as a tough tackling defensive midfielder and his performances have already garnered the attention of Brazil’s U23 team.
The teenager was the subject of two bids from Chelsea during the summer, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The highest of those bids was believed to be around £16m, while Romano claims he is valued at just over £25m.
TeamTalk claims the player is regarded as ‘the next Brazilian wonderkid’ and reports from the outlet state that Barcelona, Chelsea, Newcastle and Liverpool have all been keeping tabs on the midfielder.
The Brazil U23 international is contracted until July 2026 and is believed to be keen on a move to Europe, but he does not want to hurt the side who gave him that first opportunity in football and is believed to have a strong bond with many of the coaches at the club.