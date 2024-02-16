Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are currently tackling one of their toughest decisions in recent years — who they will bring in to replace Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

The 56-year-old recently announced he will leave his role at Anfield, calling time on an iconic eight-and-a-half years in charge. The Reds now have one last push ahead of them for as much silverware as possible, to give Klopp the ultimate send-off.

Xabi Alonso has emerged as the favourite to take over the reins at his former club. The former midfielder, who helped the Reds win the FA Cup and Champions League, is on track to lead Bayer Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title this season. His impressive run has made him a leading name to take over at Anfield but other names are starting to pop up on the radar as well.

Let's take a look at the latest updates on Liverpool's pursuit of a new head coach and who is being considered.

Premier League boss being considered

According to a report from Mail Sport, Brighton and Hove Albion are bracing for the potential departure of manager Roberto De Zerbi as he continues to attract attention from club across Europe. The Italian is believed to be 'prominent in Liverpool's thinking' as they weigh up potential suitors to succeed Klopp.

It was reported in December that De Zerbi was 'open' to signing a new deal with the Seagulls but he has apparently 'had frustrations' over a 'relative lack of control over transfer business'.

The 44-year-old played an integral part in Brighton's historic outcome last season, guiding them to European qualification for the first time in their history when they finished sixth in the Premier League.

More interest in Alonso emerges

With Leverkusen headed for the Bundesliga title, reports of Bayern Munich parting ways with Thomas Tuchel are growing, especially after the reigning champions were beaten 3-0 by Alonso's side last weekend to go five points clear.

Alonso is contracted with Leverkusen until 2026 and the club's sporting director has said he believes the Spaniard will remain at the club for the 2024/25 season. Of course, he could be tempted to leave for a new challenge but Liverpool aren't the only interested party, which could throw a spanner into the works.