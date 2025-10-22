Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak are struggling for form at Liverpool | Getty Images

Liverpool's form has come under fire following their fourth consecutive defeat

Liverpool are being picked apart by fans, professionals and the media after recording their fourth consecutive defeat this season. The last time the Reds hit such a run of poor form was back in 2014 under Brendan Rodgers.

The Premier League champions are now third in the table, four points behind leaders Arsenal, despite previously holding a five-point lead of their own. Results must start to pick up soon or Liverpool risk their title-defending season dismantling completely.

Frustrations have been building among the fans, especially after Liverpool spent a record amount of money on new signings over the summer. Two new club record players arrived in the form of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, contributing to more than half of their combined £446 million spending throughout the window.

Both arrivals are yet to showcase the best of their abilities in red so far, which is only adding to fan frustrations.

Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz form since signing for Liverpool

Isak and Wirtz are unarguably extremely talented players. The duo were crucial figures for their respective clubs last season and there is full belief they will eventually become superstars for Liverpool.

Arne Slot has some issues to iron out with his team, mostly due to a raft of new players still bedding into their new environment. Liverpool’s full-backs have also been criticised but they aren’t the ones who cost more than £200 million combined.

The cost of Isak and Wirtz is naturally stacked against them right now. The higher the price, the higher the expectation to perform. Wirtz is yet to contribute to a goal since the Community Shield, while Isak’s only goal so far came against Championship side Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

It’s been a while since Liverpool had four attacking figures singing from the same hymn sheet but that doesn’t mean Slot can’t reintroduce that. Let’s take a brief look back at 2017.

Liverpool unleash forgotten Jurgen Klopp tactic to get best from attack

Before Philippe Coutinho was sold to Barcelona, Liverpool boasted a front three of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, with the versatile Brazilian midfielder nestled in just behind.

While Coutinho was often deployed on the left-wing, Jurgen Klopp saw success with him as an attacking midfielder. Not only did he create opportunities for himself but he fed his teammates just as well.

In November 2017, Liverpool enjoyed a 3-0 Premier League win over Southampton, which saw Coutinho assist Salah and score one of his own. In a 3-3 draw against Arsenal the following month, Coutinho, Salah and Firmino all scored, with the latter also providing an assist for the Egyptian winger.

These results came from using a 4-2-3-1 formation, which is the same set-up Slot has opted for this season. Klopp also deployed different formations during that season, including a 3-4-2-1 against Brighton, which ended in a 5-1 win for the Reds.

Coutinho bagged a goal and three assists that game as he played alongside Salah behind Firmino. It’s worth noting that during that match, Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum were playing as centre-backs, which proves that even when stretched thin in one area, another can still thrive.

This streak of defeats for Liverpool means they have nothing to risk by changing tactics and exploring new options to get back on track. Slot has the puzzle pieces in front of him, it’s now just down to fitting them all together properly to really see the full picture.

Wirtz and Isak’s current form hasn’t exactly wowed the fans so far but it’s still far too early to rule them out as transfer flops. There is still plenty of scope and time for them to come extremely good for the Reds - the talent is there, it’s just making the rest fit so it isn’t wasted.