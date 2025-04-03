Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool can sign players this summer in preparation for the next Premier League season

It is set to be a summer of transition at Liverpool with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk facing uncertain futures. Arne Slot’s side are edging closer to winning the Premier League title this season. They have been a tough nut to crack in the league in this campaign.

The Reds have the chance to freshen up their ranks when the next transfer window opens. They also have the opportunity to let some players head out the exit door if they want to. That would help free up space and funds in their squad to pave the way for reinforcements.

Liverpool keen on Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi

Liverpool ‘remain interested’ in signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, according to TBR Football. The report claims they are ‘firm contenders’ to snap up the player. However, Chelsea are also keen along with Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

Guehi, 24, is out of contract in June 2026 so Palace face a battle to keep hold of him. They risk losing him for nothing next year if they don’t cash in on him now. It remains to be seen at this stage whether he will put pen-to-paper on an extension at Selhurst Park anytime soon.

The centre-back could be seen by Liverpool as a potential replacement for Van Dijk. Their skipper is due to leave when this term is over as things stand. He has been with the Merseyside giants since 2018 and it would be a blow for him to head out the exit door if he did indeed leave.

Would ‘great character’ Marc Guehi suit Liverpool?

Guehi would give Liverpool more competition and depth at the back if he joined them. He is experienced in the top flight and has proven himself at their level. The Ivory Coast-born man is also still young and has time to grow and develop further down the line which is handy.

The England international, who has made 22 caps for the Three Lions so far in his career, rose up through the academy ranks at Chelsea. He was a regular for the Blues at various different youth levels before he was loaned out twice to Swansea City in the Championship to get some experience under his belt. He then went on to play two first-team matches for his parent club before departing Stamford Bridge.

Guehi has been one of Crystal Palace’s most prized assets over recent years and they have managed to keep hold of him until now. He has made 145 appearances for the Eagles to date, 34 of which have come this season. He has also chipped with a total of eight goals from the back.

Oliver Glasner has recently shared this update on his situation: “We haven’t just started talking with him about his contract, these talks have been going on even before I arrived. Everybody knows Marc as a player and human being. He is a great football player and a great character.

“These talks have been going on for more than two years now. On the other side, Marc is also thinking about what is best for his personal career. This is what we have to accept. Let’s see what happens. No manager wants to lose his captain, but in the end, it will be Marc’s decision. I know he’s so focused on improving his and our game. This has no influence on his performances.”