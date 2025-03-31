Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The contract saga involving Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk continues.

Since the reports that Trent Alexander-Arnold is closing in on a move to Real Madrid, the speculation surrounding Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk has also ramped up. The duo are at risk of becoming free agents in the summer, with Liverpool yet to reach any new contract agreements.

While all signs are now suggesting Alexander-Arnold will be playing in the famous white jersey next season, nothing has been confirmed yet. The rumours and reports continue to swirl though, with recent information from the weekend suggesting Madrid are hoping to convince Liverpool to let the right-back leave early.

Los Blancos reportedly want to add Alexander-Arnold to the roster before they play in the Club World Cup in June. The tournament gets underway almost two weeks before the defender’s deal expires at Anfield but Madrid are hopeful they can convince Liverpool to sever ties prematurely.

Regardless of whether Alexander-Arnold leaves or not, the situation is not expected to impact the decisions of Salah and Van Dijk, according to Tim Sherwood.

Salah and Van Dijk contract verdict made by pundit

Speaking on the latest Sky Sports Soccer Saturday, former Blackburn and Tottenham ace Sherwood delivered his verdict on Liverpool’s soon-to-be free agent situation. The pundit has backed the older two of the trio to remain where they are and extend their stay at Anfield.

He said: “I think Mo Salah stays if they give him the contract that he’s demanding, I don’t think he’s got Real Madrid there. I think Virgil and Mo Salah stay at the football club, I really do.”

Sherwood also weighed in on the magnitude of Alexander-Arnold’s opportunity to join Real Madrid, who have been often been viewed as the ideal destination for so many players over the years.

“Because Real Madrid come knocking and it’s that great white shirt. We’ve been players, we know what it’s like, it’s very difficult to turn down so good luck to him. I don’t think it’ll make a difference to Mo Salah’s decision, no.”

Salah and Van Dijk wage situation

Sherwood shares the opinion of many when it comes to Liverpool tying down Van Dijk and Salah, especially the latter. At 32, the Egyptian is still the Reds’ most influential forward. With 27 goals, he is not only Liverpool’s leading goalscorer this season, but he sits atop the overall Premier League tally as he eyes another Golden Boot award.

Salah has a staggering 54 goal contributions in 43 appearances across all competitions so far this season. Since his arrival at Anfield from Roma in 2017, he has never not finished a season as Liverpool’s top goalscorer. His inevitability in front of goal has been crucial for the Reds, especially this season as they eye up the Premier League title.

It was also reported earlier this month that both Salah and Van Dijk are not looking for a pay rise in their new contract talks. Journalist Tony Evans recently claimed that the duo are willing to pen new deals to stay at Anfield on the same wages they are currently earning.

However, the money is still something Liverpool are hesitating over, as the club reportedly do not want to continue to pay the wages they are currently on, despite their crucial roles.

