Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, speaks with Curtis Jones as he is substituted during the Premier League match between Brentford and Liverpool at Gtech Community Stadium on October 25, 2025 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Curtis Jones was forced off injured in Liverpool’s 3-2 loss against Brentford in the Premier League.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool should be ‘encouraged’ that Curtis Jones has avoided a serious injury, it has been suggested.

The midfielder was forced off with a suspected groin setback in last Saturday’s 3-2 loss at Brentford. Jones was replaced by Rio Ngumoha 70th minute as Arne Slot’s side slumped to a fourth successive Premier League defeat and their hopes of defending the title took another blow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones has been added to Liverpool’s injury list, which is lengthier than Slot will be comfortable with. Alexander Isak and Ryan Gravenberch were absent at Brentford, while Alisson Becker, Jeremie Frimpong and Giovanni Leoni are also sidelined.

On Jones’ issue, Reds head coach Slot said: “Curtis, we have to wait and see. He asked to be taken off but he walked off instead of needing treatment. It’s a lot of games and there’s another one in four days.”

An injury expert has looked at the footage of Jones’ issue and taken into account what Slot said. The popular social media account @physioscout, which provides football injury analysis, believes that Jones will unlikely be unavailable for a prolonged period. In an article for Daily Sports, it said: “That profile, groin discomfort, player calls it early, no collapse, is classic adductor overload with a low chance of a strain.

“Typical timelines: Grade 1 adductor/groin strain: ~0.5–2 weeks and often managed day-to-day. Grade 2: ~3–4 weeks. Low-grade adductor strains tend to respond quickly to rest and progressive reload (isometrics, then controlled change of direction, then ball striking). In those cases, it’s more ‘protect him for a game or two’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The outlook: Encouraging. Early removal and the fact he walked off both lean toward a mild presentation. He’s in short-term doubt, but this doesn’t automatically read as a multi-week absence.”

Jones’ issue means that he may be absent for tonight’s Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Crystal Palace at Anfield. The England international had a minor injury last month that kept him out of victories over Atletico Madrid and Burnley.

Jones impressed in last week’s 5-1 Champions League victory over Eintracht Frankfurt and would have been hoping for a sustained run in Slot’s line-up. The Anfield boss said on Jones ahead of the Brentford game: “Curtis, since I'm here I think his playing time went up.

“There's a reason for that, because I like how he progresses, but still with him, and it's the same question you can ask about every player; he's in competition with five to six very good midfielders. It's good to see he played a very good game against Frankfurt.”