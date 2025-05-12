Liverpool are one of several clubs who have been linked with Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It appears that there will be a swathe of Premier League clubs trying to sign a player of the same position this summer.

Liverpool are in need of a new number nine. Despite cruising to the title, it has been a problem position for much of the campaign. Darwin Nunez has endured another frustrating season and it appears he will move on to pastures new this summer. Nunez has managed only seven goals in all competitions and has regularly been overlooked in the Premier League. A switch to Saudi Arabia could be in the offing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diogo Jota started the season as first choice but endured injury issues yet again. Since recovering from his problems, the Portugal international has struggled for form in recent months.

While Luis Diaz has hit 13 league goals, none being penalties, he is more of a threat as a left winger rather than centrally. Cody Gakpo previously operated through the middle but has been switched to the flank since Arne Slot arrived as head coach.

Striker battles to ensue

A striker will be high on Liverpool's agenda. However, second-placed Arsenal are desperate for a new marksman as they aim to end the wait for a league title, having not achieved the feat since 2004. Chelsea have also struggled at the top end of the pitch along with Manchester United. Aston Villa could also look to strengthen in this area. Battles for the same targets could ensue.

Liverpool have been linked with plenty of marksmen. They include Alexander Isak but Newcastle United are reluctant to lose their talisman. The Reds could look abroad, with Hugo Ekitike reportedly on the radar. The 22-year-old has fired 22 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt, as well as creating 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, in a potential twist, it has been suggested that Manchester City are keen to sign Ekitike. Pep Guardiola's side have Erling Haaland as their out-and-out first-choice striker. But after selling Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid last summer, City have been short in the department, with Haaland struggling for fitness throughout the campaign.

According to German outlet BILD, City have made moves to sign Ekitike, It is suggested that Eithad Stadium director of football Hugo Viana has started discussions with the France under-21 international. A price tag of 100 million has been mooted.

It is claimed that Frankfurt’s negotiating position ‘is even better than before’ given that they are set to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Liverpool’s transfer plans

Slot is hoping that Liverpool’s Premier League title triumph - and the celebrations that ensued after the crown was claimed following a 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur last month - will be an extra pull when it comes to making signings. The Dutchman said: “It definitely helps to attract new players as well because mostly the players that we want, we are not the only club who thinks they are good players, so they have more options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then maybe it helps for them to see that the way we do things here is special. Until now, if I spoke to players who we wanted to bring in, I always told them that our fans are really special and it is special to play at this club. But after Sunday I don’t think I ever have to tell anyone again how special our fans are because that was unbelievable.”