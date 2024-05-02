Liverpool legend claims Mo Salah 'is off' this summer as Jurgen Klopp argument discussed
Three-time European Cup winner and former Liverpool star Graeme Souness believes Mohamed Salah will leave Anfield this summer with the forward entering the final year of his contract on Merseyside.
Salah joined the Reds from AS Roma in 2017 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the club’s greatest-ever players. He has scored 210 goals, a record only bettered by Roger Hunt’s 262 and Ian Rush’s seemingly-unbeatable tally of 339. However, Salah has averaged 0.61 goals a game for Liverpool and with players to score 50 or more goals, only Luis Suarez can better that with 0.62 goals per 90 minutes for the club.