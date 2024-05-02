Salah joined the Reds from AS Roma in 2017 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the club’s greatest-ever players. He has scored 210 goals, a record only bettered by Roger Hunt’s 262 and Ian Rush’s seemingly-unbeatable tally of 339. However, Salah has averaged 0.61 goals a game for Liverpool and with players to score 50 or more goals, only Luis Suarez can better that with 0.62 goals per 90 minutes for the club.