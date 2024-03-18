Liverpool legend hits back at former Man Utd star with Man City claim after FA Cup tie
Jamie Carragher and Rio Ferdinand have gone head-to-head on social media once again in the aftermath of Liverpool's dramatic FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Manchester United.
Jurgen Klopp's side made the short trip to Old Trafford looking to keep alive their hosts of rounding off the German's final season in charge at Anfield by landing a quadruple - but found themselves a goal down inside the opening ten minutes after Scott McTominay fired the hosts in front.
However, it was the Reds that took a lead into half-time after Mo Salah and Alexis Mac Allister scored two goals in the space of as many minutes with the interval approaching. A late goal from Red Devils substitute Antony forced the tie into extra-time before Liverpool edged back in front with a goal from Harvey Elliott. It was United that claimed a semi-final tie with Championship club Coventry City thanks to an equaliser from Marcus Rashford and a last-gasp winner from young winger Amad Diallo.
Ferdinand took to social media outlet X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate his old club's win with a post that showed the current United stars celebrating above an image of him celebrating a previous Red Devils win with Carragher in the foreground. However, Carragher wasted little time in hitting back at his former England team-mate as he made a bold claim over which Manchester side would come out on top in this season's final. He posted: "Relax. Man City will beat you comfortably in the final & ETH (Erik ten Hag) will still be in charge next season. It’s not the win you think it is!!"