Jamie Carragher and Rio Ferdinand have gone head-to-head on social media once again in the aftermath of Liverpool's dramatic FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp's side made the short trip to Old Trafford looking to keep alive their hosts of rounding off the German's final season in charge at Anfield by landing a quadruple - but found themselves a goal down inside the opening ten minutes after Scott McTominay fired the hosts in front.

However, it was the Reds that took a lead into half-time after Mo Salah and Alexis Mac Allister scored two goals in the space of as many minutes with the interval approaching. A late goal from Red Devils substitute Antony forced the tie into extra-time before Liverpool edged back in front with a goal from Harvey Elliott. It was United that claimed a semi-final tie with Championship club Coventry City thanks to an equaliser from Marcus Rashford and a last-gasp winner from young winger Amad Diallo.