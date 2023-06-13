John Barnes has spoken out on Liverpool’s midfield transfer targets.John Barnes has spoken out on Liverpool’s midfield transfer targets.

Liverpool legend John Barnes has compared his former side’s transfer business this summer to that of Real Madrid’s approach in recent years.

The Reds said goodbye to no less than four midfielders this summer as they allowed three players (James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita) to run down their contracts, with Arthur Melo also returning to Juventus after his failed loan-spell. The emergence of the likes of Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic have been important for Jurgen Klopp, but midfield recruits are sorely needed with the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago seemingly past their best.

We’ve already seen Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister make the move to Anfield and now the club are linked with moves for two young up-and-coming midfielders in Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone - two signings that Barnes is a fan of. He also believess Liverpool need a mix of both experience and youth to bounce back next season.

“The age of the players we are looking at is the exciting thing here. What Liverpool are trying to do here reminds me of Real Madrid where they have Toni Kroos, Luka Modric but have now supplemented them with Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Bellingham and Valverde.” Barnes told Bonuscodebets.

“People spoke about the Real Madrid team getting old and now they’ve become younger and more dynamic. That’s the right way to go about things and [Khephren] Thuram would be another welcomed addition alongside [Manu] Kone.”

The famed midfield three of Fabinho, Henderson and Giorginio Wijnaldum were all perfectly suited for Klopp’s high-intensity style of play, with Henderson and Wijnaldum tasked with recycling possession and covering large distances. Since then, the likes of Thiago and Harvey Elliot have been integrated into the side, with both possessing strong technical skills which have seen them look to use the ball far more often than the previous two - but there has been a fall-off in solidity in midfield.

