Liverpool linked with rising Chelsea star as Arne Slot transfer priority becomes clear
Liverpool have emerged as potential suitors for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, according to recent reports. This summer looks set to be a busy one on Merseyside as Liverpool evolve the squad to new manager Arne Slot’s liking. Feyenoord boss Slot looks set to be the man to replace Jurgen Klopp, who left after almost nine years in the dugout, with the outgoing Reds boss confirming as much by singing the Dutchman’s name during his final speech at Anfield.
After finishing third in the Premier League, Liverpool will be keen to strengthen this summer in the hope they can challenge Manchester City and Arsenal through an entire campaign and Slot will have drawn up his own list of priorities. Among them is believed to be defensive additions and Daily Mail journalist Kieran Gill reports that there is interest in Chelsea academy graduate Colwill.
Slot is said to be keen on signing a versatile left-footed defender who can comfortably play at centre-back or full-back, with Colwill proving his ability to do both with Chelsea this season. The youngster also operated in a number of roles when on loan at Brighton, including as part of a back-three. Those in charge at Stamford Bridge want to keep Colwill on board but have expressed a prior openness to cashing in on academy graduates.
A point of tension between the Chelsea decision-makers and former manager Mauricio Pochettino was thought to centre around Conor Gallagher, who is reportedly up for sale despite playing regularly and often being named captain. The Argentinian has since left and looks set to be replaced by Enzo Maresca.
Liverpool could test Chelsea’s resolve on that front if they are to push forward with reported interest in Colwill, although there is no mention of what kind of price would be welcomed. The 21-year-old also signed a new long-term contract in August of last year and is tied down until 2029, putting Chelsea in a strong position to fend off any approaches.
After signing that contract, Colwill said: "It's always been an easy decision. As I've grown up, all I've known is Chelsea. I've spoken with the manager and he's given me reassurance, that trust I needed. He's spoken with me not just as a player but a person. It's made a big difference."
Colwill has enjoyed an excellent season at Chelsea, proving his ability to operate in multiple positions and making 32 appearances across all competitions. Slot’s style will demand any new signings be comfortable in possession and that is a quality Colwill has in spades, according to Jamie Redknapp.
“To go to Manchester City, go to the Etihad you have to defend well if you’re gonna get any points whatsoever, and I picked out two of the defenders in this match Axel Disasi and Levi Colwill,” former Liverpool midfielder Redknapp told Sky Sports after Chelsea drew 1-1 at the Etihad in February. Both were very impressive. Levi Colwill seems to have found some real form at the moment. You can see with the passing accuracy, exceptional from a defender, playing it into midfield.”