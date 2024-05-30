Liverpool look set for a busy summer as Arne Slot builds a team for his debut Premier League campaign.

Liverpool have emerged as potential suitors for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, according to recent reports. This summer looks set to be a busy one on Merseyside as Liverpool evolve the squad to new manager Arne Slot’s liking. Feyenoord boss Slot looks set to be the man to replace Jurgen Klopp, who left after almost nine years in the dugout, with the outgoing Reds boss confirming as much by singing the Dutchman’s name during his final speech at Anfield.

After finishing third in the Premier League, Liverpool will be keen to strengthen this summer in the hope they can challenge Manchester City and Arsenal through an entire campaign and Slot will have drawn up his own list of priorities. Among them is believed to be defensive additions and Daily Mail journalist Kieran Gill reports that there is interest in Chelsea academy graduate Colwill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slot is said to be keen on signing a versatile left-footed defender who can comfortably play at centre-back or full-back, with Colwill proving his ability to do both with Chelsea this season. The youngster also operated in a number of roles when on loan at Brighton, including as part of a back-three. Those in charge at Stamford Bridge want to keep Colwill on board but have expressed a prior openness to cashing in on academy graduates.

A point of tension between the Chelsea decision-makers and former manager Mauricio Pochettino was thought to centre around Conor Gallagher, who is reportedly up for sale despite playing regularly and often being named captain. The Argentinian has since left and looks set to be replaced by Enzo Maresca.

Liverpool could test Chelsea’s resolve on that front if they are to push forward with reported interest in Colwill, although there is no mention of what kind of price would be welcomed. The 21-year-old also signed a new long-term contract in August of last year and is tied down until 2029, putting Chelsea in a strong position to fend off any approaches.

After signing that contract, Colwill said: "It's always been an easy decision. As I've grown up, all I've known is Chelsea. I've spoken with the manager and he's given me reassurance, that trust I needed. He's spoken with me not just as a player but a person. It's made a big difference."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colwill has enjoyed an excellent season at Chelsea, proving his ability to operate in multiple positions and making 32 appearances across all competitions. Slot’s style will demand any new signings be comfortable in possession and that is a quality Colwill has in spades, according to Jamie Redknapp.