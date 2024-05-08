Liverpool have been linked with a move for Union Saint-Gilloise forward Mohamed Amoura.

With Arne Slot expected to succeed Jurgen Klopp, there are question marks over what type of signings that Liverpool could make on the eve of his potential arrival. Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz have been criticised for their misfires in front of goal and no-one can 100% confirm whether Mohamed Salah will remain at the club.

One player who could arrive at the top end of the pitch is a forward who has already impressed against Liverpool this season - and he’s also outscored all of the club’s forwards except Salah. Amoura, 23, has proven to be a hit in his first season in Belgium, netting 22 goals in 44 games and laying on a further seven assists to date.

They managed a victory over Liverpool in their Europa League group in December, as he managed a goal and assist as the home side earned a famous victory. Klopp’s side were already through the knockout stages, but the clinical nature of Amoura’s strike was something to take note of. And now, according to L'Equipe, Liverpool have made contact to sign Amoura. Brighton are also said to be interested in a move and hold the edge over Liverpool due to the fact owner Tony Bloom has a partial stake in Union. In terms of a figure, he is reportedly valued at just €20m (£17m).

What stands out is his over-performance when it comes to the quality of chances Amoura has experienced; he’s managed 18 goals in the league from an expected goals figure of just 10.7. Plus, he’s managed three assists from 17 key passes - he has been an all-action forward who has earned the term ‘clinical’ this season. Comparing that to Nunez, who has been criticised for his lack of composure, he has 11 from an xG of 16.2 which reflects those claims but he also has 33 key passes which shows he has been a real threat.