Liverpool face tough competition in their pursuit of Marc Guehi

Liverpool have more competition on their hands in the latest on Marc Guehi.

Despite almost signing Marc Guehi over the summer, Liverpool are not guaranteed to pick up negotiations where they left off in 2026. In fact, the Reds have serious competition on their hands moving forward in their pursuit.

Guehi was a whisker away from becoming a Liverpool player on Deadline Day. A transfer fee had been agreed and a medical was booked but Crystal Palace pulled the plug on their end of the deal in the 11th hour of the window.

Now, Liverpool risk losing out on the centre-back completely, as other clubs are also in the picture. Guehi has made it clear he will not be extending his contract with Palace, meaning he will be available to sign as a free agent in the summer, or potentially for a cut price in the new year.

Liverpool face stiff competition for Marc Guehi transfer

Naturally, the idea of signing a top player like Guehi for free has lured in multiple clubs. Real Madrid are one side who are heavily linked with the England international. Los Blancos have made poaching free agents a big part of their transfer strategy in recent years, and Ibrahima Konate is another target on their radar for 2026.

Bayern Munich have also entered the frame and it could be a tussle between as many as four clubs to determine where Guehi will move to once he leaves Crystal Palace. Florian Plettenberg has provided an update on the 25-year-old situation, with his suitors now making contract over a potential deal.

“FC Bayern are already looking concretely at Marc Guehi,” Plettenberg wrote on social media. “Max Eberl is a big admirer, and initial talks with the player’s representatives have already taken place. Bayern are interested in a free transfer in 2026, but that depends on what happens with Dayot Upamecano/Min-jae Kim. There is competition: Liverpool and Barcelona are seriously involved, and Real Madrid are also in the race.”

Why did Liverpool not sign Marc Guehi?

All signs pointed to Guehi becoming a Liverpool player over the summer but Palace’s late change of mind slammed the brakes on the pending deal.

The Eagles had struggled to sign a replacement for their captain, stirring up uncertainty over whether selling Guehi was the right move. Manager Oliver Glasner also had a hand in the withdrawal after voicing his unhappiness that the club had accepted Liverpool’s £35 million offer.

Despite the Reds submitting a deal sheet to buy some more time to complete the deal, it did not materialise. Crystal Palace’s top target Igor Julio opted to sign for West Ham late on, leaving the Eagles without an adequate replacement.

It was reported at the time that there were ‘fears’ Glasner would step down over the situation, having ‘made it clear’ Guehi must stay at the club in order to keep their success ticking over. Liverpool remain interested in bringing Guehi to Anfield but they have also started to widen their search ahead of the January market opening.