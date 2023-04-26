Everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with West Ham this week.

Liverpool will be looking to earn a clean sweep of wins over West Ham this season as they prepare for their next Premier League challenge on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp and his men will travel to the London Stadium to play out their second meeting of the campaign with the Irons.

The reverse fixture at Anfield ended in a 1-0 win for the Reds, with the only goal of the game coming from Darwin Núñez.

Every match between now and the end of the season are must-wins for Liverpool, who are desperately pushing to secure European football. A top four finish is still achievable for the Reds, but they will also be relying on the teams around them to drop points.

The Reds are currently seventh in the table on 50 points, with a game in-hand over Aston Villa and Spurs above them in sixth and fifth respectively.

West Ham will be confident entering the match, after storming to a 4-0 win over Bournemouth last time out. Liverpool are also on a winning streak, having thrashed Leeds United 6-1 before earning a hard-fought win over Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Where can I watch West Ham vs Liverpool?

The West Ham vs Liverpool clash will be shown live this week on BT Sport 2. As well as watching on TV, subscribers will also be able to tune in via the BT Sport app, which can be used on mobiles, tablets and computers.

When is West Ham vs Liverpool and what time is kick-off?

Liverpool’s clash is scheduled for Wednesday, April 26th at 19.30 BST. Live coverage of the match, including the build-up, will be shown from 19.15 BST.

Who do Liverpool have left to play?