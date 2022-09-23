All the latest Liverpool news and transfer rumours as Jurgen Klopp and his men await their return to Premier League action.

Liverpool’s long wait to return to action continues amid the ongoing international break.

The Reds have played some Champions League football in recent weeks, but by the time they next play a Premier League fixture, it will have been the best part of a month since their last.

It has been a frustrating start fo Jurgen Klopp’s men, who have failed to keep up with the leaders early in the season.

Liverpool will be desparate to get back to domestic action as they look to make up ground.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Schuurs interest revealed

Liverpool are said to have expressed an interest in signing Perr Schuurs in the summer window.

Schuurs wound up joining Torino in the summer for just over £8million, but the Reds were interested, according to agent George Gardi.

He told TuttoSport “The first time the director expressed Torino’s willingness to take Perr it seems to me we were faced with something unthinkable to materialise.

“Over the time, clubs of the calibre of Tottenham, Liverpool or PSG had moved to take the player.

“The operation, as I told you, was long, but fair and in some passages even pleasant. In addition to Liverpool, Tottenham, PSG and three Italian clubs also wanted Schuurs.

“However, having taken a path, we went on to follow it without delay, even with a strong conviction: thanks to Torino, I am sure Schuurs can become a pillar of the Dutch national team. Now he is part of the tour, but the ambition is to be a protagonist.”

Bellingham transfer backed

Jamie Carragher is hoping Liverpool can pull off a deal for Jude Bellingham.

“I’ve seen the links, of course, but I just hope they’re true,” Carragher told talkSPORT

“No one knows, do they? But there’s no doubt that Liverpool will have a huge job in the summer, or whether that’s in January, in terms of reconstructing their midfield.

“Just because of the age profile of a lot of the midfield players and also the fact that I think there’s two or three players out of contract at the end of the season.

“So before you ever even think about the actual quality of maybe something extra that they need, it’s obvious because of the situation the club finds itself in that they’ll need two or three midfield players in the summer.