The impending departure of Jurgen Klopp has reportedly failed to prevent Liverpool planning their summer transfer business.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager revealed he is to step down from his role at Anfield at the end of the season and bring an end to what has been a remarkable nine-year reign that saw the Reds win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and FIFA World Club Cup.

There had been some talk any transfer plans could be put on hold as the Anfield hierarchy deal with finding Klopp's successor - but a recent report from Goal Brazil has claimed Liverpool are ready to join the long list of clubs considering a move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson. The former Cruziero and Corinthians star has captured the attention of several clubs after initially impressing in Serie A with Salernitana before making a £17m switch to Atalanta during the summer of 2022.

After making 37 appearances in all competitions during his first season at the Gewiss Stadium, Ederson has continued to be an integral part of Gian Piero Gasperini's plans as Atalanta challenge for a place in next season's Champions League. However, there have been several reports linking the former Brazil Under-20 international with a big money move to the Premier League.

The midfielder recently opened up on the speculation, telling Sky Italia: "Being looked for by big clubs like Juventus? This is normal when the transfer market opens, for some situations to come up. It happened in Brazil, it happened when I was at Salernitana. For me, it's better this way, it means that I'm doing well and that there are many people watching me. It always happens with the market but the most important thing is to do well at Atalanta and I'm doing very well here."