A look at all the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as the Reds count down the days until the return of the Premier League.

Liverpool will be counting down until the Premier League returns, with just a few days to go until they’re back in action.

The Reds are in action against relegation-battling Watford this weekend as they look to continue their title bid.

Liverpool are keeping up the pressure on leaders Manchester City, and they are still battling to win the Champions League and FA Cup.

But while the wait goes on a little longer for club action to return, we have taken a look at the latest transfer rumours.

Gakpo talks

Liverpool are already said to have been in contact with PSV Eindhoven over star man Cody Gakpo.

Gakpo has been excellent this season, scoring 16 and assisting 15 so far this season, and there is plenty of interest around Europe.

According to journalist Marco Timmers via SportWitness, PSV have already spoken to Liverpool, as well as Manchester City, ahead of a potential deal this summer.

Bellingham blow

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham in recent days.

According to Football Insider, the Reds have made contact to see where Dortmund stand on the future of their England star ahead of the summer.

But it’s also claimed Dortmund are working on a new contract for Bellingham in a bid to avoid any risk of a summer exit - thus scuppering the Reds’ attempts to secure a deal.

Antony price tag

The Reds are being tipped to make a move for Ajax winger Antony as they look for potential reinforcements for their front line.

The 22-year-old Brazilian has scored 12 and assisted 10 so far this season and is said to be attracting interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.